The latest 'Fortnite' emote lets you Rickroll your foes

Astley has told gamers to get the emote "while you can," so you might not want to count on it lasting forever.

It's easy to see the emote losing its novelty quickly. It's one thing to get a "Never Gonna Give You Up" blast every now and then, it's another to hear it every time someone takes you down in a firefight. Still, it shows how Epic's attitude toward recognizable emotes is changing. Where celebrities previously accused Epic of ripping off famous dances without so much as a "thank you," the company has just released an officially sanctioned dance. Don't be surprised if there are more team-ups like this in the future.