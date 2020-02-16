After Math: Stunning figures

I'm disappointed in you, Puerto Rico. Getting snookered for seven figures by a run-of-the-mill phishing scam is the sort of behavior I'd expect from Florida, but you should know better.

It make have taken a decade but WhatsApp hit a major milestone, crossing 2 billion registered users. The company also took a moment to tell the intrusive surveillance apparatuses of various western powers (ahem) exactly what they could do with their government backdoor requests.

Given how it treats its employees and keeps cozying up with the Pentagon, it's easy to forget that Google's motto was once "Don't be evil." But every once in a while the tech conglomerate throws its users a bone and does something genuinely helpful. In this case, the company cracked down on app makers abusing feature permissions, resulting in a staggering 98 percent reduction in apps asking for call and text data.

Say hello to The Badger, a hybrid electric/fuel cell pickup concept from startup automaker Nikola Motors. It will reportedly be able to travel 300 miles on a single charge or up to 600 miles when utilizing both power plants. That's going to be necessary since 600 miles is approximately the distance between hydrogen fuel stations these days.

Yes, I agree that the new Galaxy S20 that Samsung showed off this week during an event in San Francisco is an impressive piece of hardware, including a stupendous 100x zoom capability. I'm just saying, maybe it's not $1300 -- aka your share of rent this month -- impressive.