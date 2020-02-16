Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

HBO Max's first trailer reminds you it has non-HBO titles, too

It's also a reminder that AT&T owns a very big media conglomerate.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Warner Bros. Pictures

HBO Max is still a few months away from its May launch, but that isn't stopping AT&T and WarnerMedia from trying to drum up some early hype. The streaming service has introduced its first trailer, and it mainly serves to remind you that Warner owns a lot of movies and TV shows beyond HBO. The promo starts with a not-so-subtle reminder that HBO Max has the exclusive for Friends, and goes on to show a flurry of clips from titles like Joker, South Park, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Wonder Woman, among others. The ad doesn't appear to tout HBO Max's originals, although that's not completely surprising when many of them won't be ready for a while.

The problem, of course, is that HBO Max won't be the only major option. It'll have to compete with streaming-only incumbents like Netflix and Amazon, not to mention the combo of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. The $15 per month you'll spend will include HBO, but won't include perks like live sports. And then there's the surge of newcomers like Apple TV+ and NBC's Peacock. Although HBO Max has the backing of a corporate giant, it still faces an uphill battle in a market where subscription fatigue is increasingly commonplace.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: HBO Max (YouTube)
In this article: ad, advertising, att, entertainment, hbo, hbo max, internet, movies, services, streaming, television, tv, verizon, video, warnermedia
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best smart locks

The best smart locks

View
After Math: Stunning figures

After Math: Stunning figures

View
Next version of Chrome brings web AR and NFC to more users

Next version of Chrome brings web AR and NFC to more users

View
Strava now syncs workout data from your Apple Watch

Strava now syncs workout data from your Apple Watch

View
Ring footage might not be very useful for catching criminals

Ring footage might not be very useful for catching criminals

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr