Latest in Gaming

Image credit: DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

Overwatch League moves matches to South Korea after coronavirus outbreak

Blizzard was concerned about health risks at Chinese matches.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

The current coronavirus outbreak (aka COVID-19) is affecting the esports world as much as other industries. The Overwatch League is moving cancelled homestand matches at Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai to Seoul, South Korea during weeks 6 and 7 of the competition, with some possibly being attached to Seoul Dynasty's home event in week 5. The league had scrubbed its February and March matches in China to "protect the health and safety" of fans, competitors and organizers.

A specific schedule is coming "soon," but the league promised that this wouldn't affect other Overwatch homestands in Washington, Florida and Atlanta.

There are still questions about how well cancelling events helps limit the spread of viruses. However, the league might not have had much choice. Whether or not the threat of infections was high, people are spooked. There wouldn't be much point to hosting matches at half-empty venues, and companies like Activision Blizzard don't want even the slightest chance of contributing to COVID-19 infections.

Via: Washington Post
Source: Overwatch League
In this article: activision blizzard, av, blizzard, coronavirus, covid-19, gaming, medicine, overwatch, overwatch league, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Strava now syncs workout data from your Apple Watch

Strava now syncs workout data from your Apple Watch

View
Ring footage might not be very useful for catching criminals

Ring footage might not be very useful for catching criminals

View
'PUBG Mobile' pro-level esports tournament kicks off

'PUBG Mobile' pro-level esports tournament kicks off

View
Ultrasonic bracelet jams the microphones around you

Ultrasonic bracelet jams the microphones around you

View
SpaceX delivers the Crew Dragon capsule to its launch site

SpaceX delivers the Crew Dragon capsule to its launch site

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr