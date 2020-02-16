Redbox debuts a free, ad-backed live TV service

Before you have dreams of dropping your paid TV package, though, you'll want to tone down your expectations. Much like TiVo's free TV, you're not about to find big-name broadcasters. These are niche channels like TMZ, USA Today and FailArmy, plus Redbox's own selections. These are 'snackable' stations that revolve around news, comedy and the occasional viral video. They're meant to reel in potential On Demand customers rather than replace cable. Still, free is free -- if you've run out of interesting movies and TV shows elsewhere, it won't hurt much to check this out.