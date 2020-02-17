Amazon's Fire tablets for kids are back to their lowest-ever pricing

You'll find deals on the standard tablets as well, although they aren't as huge. The Fire 7 is down to $40, while the Fire HD 8 is yours for $60. The Fire HD 10 is the best deal at $110, or $40 off.

All of these tablets are the same underneath. While they're not speedy and don't have as rich a selection of apps as most Android tablets, they're solid tablets for media consumption and some games. The Kids Edition tablets mainly add extras that will help them survive little hands -- there's a "Kid-Proof" case with a stand, a 2-year no-questions-asked warranty and a year's access to FreeTime Unlimited. They might do the trick if you're worried about broken electronics and want your kids to have a host of age-appropriate content right out of the box.