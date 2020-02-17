'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' will be free on Epic's game store this week

The Epic Games Store's freebies can be hit or miss, but this is one you might want to consider if you're a stealth action fan. Epic is making Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Syndicate available for free between February 20th and February 27th. It's a 2015-era game (the last before Ubisoft's 'reinvented' Origins), but you're still getting a modern, generally well-received take on AC's mix of sneaking, parkour and one-against-many combat -- it's just set in Victorian London instead of ancient Egypt or Greece.