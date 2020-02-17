Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision / Blizzard

Rumors resurface about 'Diablo' and 'Overwatch' animated series

Nick van Dyk's updated his LinkedIn profile.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
2h ago
Comments
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Activision / Blizzard

Rumors of a Diablo anime and Overwatch cartoon have been floating around for a while now. Uber Gizmo reported on a potential Diablo series back in 2018, while Activision Blizzard director Jeff Kaplan gave an interview last year where he touched on his animated aspirations for Overwatch. Now, fans might have a reason to get excited again.

As reported by GamesSpot, Activision president Nick van Dyk added a few interesting notes to his LinkedIn profile, which suggests two shows could be in the works. Under his experience section, he mentions his role of "executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment's IP." He goes on to say the show -- rendered in an anime style -- is currently in pre-production for worldwide distribution through Netflix.

Then, further down, van Dyk also writes that with his creative partner, he "developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard's Overwatch franchise." Overwatch 2 is out later this year and Blizzard has already released a number of animated shorts in a bid to promote its new game, but has also detailed the backstory of some of its existing characters in the first instalment too. If true, the new claims imagine something a lot bigger than what has been released before.

It's not known when van Dyk last tweaked his profile, so plans could certainly have changed in that time. In any case, nothing has been formally announced for either Diablo or Overwatch, although there's certainly appetite for both. Engadget has reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment, and we'll let you know if and when we get any new information.

Via: GameSpot
Source: LinkedIn [Nick van Dyk]
In this article: Activision, animated, av, Blizzard, cartoon, Diablo, entertainment, gaming, Netflix, Nick van Dyk, Overwatch, Overwatch 2, rumor, series
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Adam Savage turned Spot the robodog into a creepy rickshaw driver

Adam Savage turned Spot the robodog into a creepy rickshaw driver

View
UK to spend $1.6 billion on the world's fastest weather supercomputer

UK to spend $1.6 billion on the world's fastest weather supercomputer

View
'Rainbow Six Siege' will be ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

'Rainbow Six Siege' will be ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

View
Redbox debuts a free, ad-backed live TV service

Redbox debuts a free, ad-backed live TV service

View
Blizzard's cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' leaks in playable form

Blizzard's cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' leaks in playable form

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr