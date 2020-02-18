EA's game servers went down this morning

If you've been unable to play Star Wars Battlefront II or log into your Origin account, you're not alone. EA's servers are down, impacting thousands of users. EA and DICE community leader, Ben Wilke, confirmed the issue on Twitter, saying that teams are working on rectifying the problem. EA's help services are slammed due to the outage, and the company's customer support Twitter account warned that representatives may not be reachable at the moment.