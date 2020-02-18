Latest in Gaming

Eight ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games make their debut on Xbox One

‘Kingdom Hearts III’ was previously the only game in the series on an Xbox console.
Marc DeAngelis
39m ago
Kingdom Hearts III coming to Xbox One was a big deal -- it was the first time a game from the series was published on one of Microsoft's platforms, and it was the first time a mainline Kingdom Hearts game wasn't exclusive to a PlayStation console. Xbox gamers can play even more of the series starting today -- Square Enix has published Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on Xbox One. The two compilations comprise eight games and one movie, meaning fans can play almost every entry in the Kingdom Hearts saga.

There's more Kingdom Hearts coming to Xbox One later this month. Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind -- a DLC side story that takes place just before the game's final battle -- will come out on February 25th. Additionally, Kingdom Hearts III will be available to play as part of Xbox Game Pass starting on the same day.

If you've never played a Kingdom Hearts game and own an Xbox One, now is a good time to start. The mainline games are fantastic action RPGs that meld the worlds of Final Fantasy and Disney movies. And while the plot makes absolutely no sense, the nostalgia and gameplay more than make up for that.

Source: Square Enix
In this article: action rpg, av, disney, dlc, final fantasy, games, gaming, JRPG, kingdom hearts, kingdom hearts 3, kingdom hearts iii, kingdom hearts iii re mind, microsoft, rpg, square enix, xbox, Xbox Game Pass, xbox one
