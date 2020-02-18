Eight ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games make their debut on Xbox One

There's more Kingdom Hearts coming to Xbox One later this month. Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind -- a DLC side story that takes place just before the game's final battle -- will come out on February 25th. Additionally, Kingdom Hearts III will be available to play as part of Xbox Game Pass starting on the same day.

If you've never played a Kingdom Hearts game and own an Xbox One, now is a good time to start. The mainline games are fantastic action RPGs that meld the worlds of Final Fantasy and Disney movies. And while the plot makes absolutely no sense, the nostalgia and gameplay more than make up for that.