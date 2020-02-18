Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

If you don't have a Wear OS smartwatch, checking your Google Fit stats has usually involved a bit of work -- not a lot, but enough to slow you down. It should be speedy from now on. Google has updated Fit to make your stats easily accessible, whether you're on Android or iOS. Android users can either tap a widget or swipe at their home screen, while iOS users can swipe to the Today view if they have the Fit widget enabled.