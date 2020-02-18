Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SpaceX

SpaceX could send private citizens to space as soon as 2021

It signed an agreement with Space Adventures to put tourists in the Crew Dragon.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
40m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SpaceX

SpaceX is one step closer to sending private citizens into outer space. The company signed an agreement with Space Adventures to fly space tourists in the Crew Dragon. Up to four individuals will have the opportunity to take flight sometime in late 2021 or 2022.

The private citizens will spend a few weeks training in the US. Then, they'll launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and spend up to five days in orbit. They'll fly farther from Earth than anyone in the last 50 years. If successful, this will be the first orbital space tourism experience completed entirely with American technology.

"Creating unique and previously impossible opportunities for private citizens to experience space is why Space Adventures exists," said Space Adventures Chairman Eric Anderson.

The Crew Dragon hasn't actually carried passengers yet, but it has successfully made it to the International Space Station, and SpaceX expects to launch the first crewed mission this spring. The Crew Dragon has also completed an in-flight launch escape test, proving that the capsule can break away from the Falcon 9 rocket and splash down in the Atlantic if necessary during launch, and SpaceX seems to have resolved the issue that caused an explosion during previous engine tests.

In this article: business, crew dragon, space, space adventures, space flight, space tourism, spacex, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Marshall's latest Monitor over-ear headphones are equipped with ANC

Marshall's latest Monitor over-ear headphones are equipped with ANC

View
NASA is crowdsourcing a sensor that can survive Venus

NASA is crowdsourcing a sensor that can survive Venus

View
Samsung offers at-home Galaxy S20 trials to mitigate impact of coronavirus

Samsung offers at-home Galaxy S20 trials to mitigate impact of coronavirus

View
The Morning After: The rotary cellphone DIY kit you've been waiting for

The Morning After: The rotary cellphone DIY kit you've been waiting for

View
Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem

Qualcomm promises 5G 'with fewer hurdles' on its latest modem

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr