Transit directions are rolling out to Apple Maps users in Europe

Finally.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Apple took its time getting transit directions onto its maps, and even once it did Apple Maps users in countries outside the US were left wanting. Now, it seems it's finally rolling out transit directions coverage across Europe. According to MacRumors, travelers in cities across France, Germany, Spain and potentially other countries are now able to use the function, which provides real-time information on public transport such as buses, trams and trains.

As MacRumors notes, Apple has not yet updated its official list of locations covered by transit directions, likely because the feature is still being rolled out. But as Google Maps has not only supported transit directions for some years now but has also packed it full of other helpful features, Apple still has some catching up to do.

Source: MacRumors
