Alamo Drafthouse's movie-per-day Season Pass is finally here

There are no contracts, although you will have to cover "convenience fees" and taxes -- plus, of course, tickets for anyone who doesn't have a Season Pass.

The wider access comes just weeks after MoviePass went bankrupt and reflects a maturing approach to theater subscription services. Like with AMC, Alamo wants to tempt you into frequent theater visits at a price that's more sustainable than MoviePass' $10 per month. Of course, Alamo also has the luxury of hosting more than just standard movie releases. Between special events and food at your seat, it has other ways to profit from your visits.