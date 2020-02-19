The iPad Air is on sale at Amazon (along with a bunch of other iPads)

The iPad Air 10.5-inch 64GB WiFi model is on sale for $400 on Amazon. That's a $100 savings, but you'll have to settle for the gold finish. The silver version has sold out, and the space gray model is on sale, but only at a $50 discount. The 10.5-inch iPad Air fills a space between the affordable, yet slightly basic iPad and the more expensive iPad Pro. It has an excellent display, strong battery life and snappy performance, but its design isn't going to blow you away.

If you need a more capable device, the 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro with cellular is on sale for $749 on MacMall. That's $200 less than it sells for on Apple.com, and according to MacRumors, that's the lowest price we've seen for this model. While the iPad Pro is a big price jump from the iPad Air, you might find that it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.

If you're looking for a small tablet, the iPad mini is still the best option, with plenty of power, solid battery life and an improved display. Amazon is discounting the 256GB 5th generation (2019) iPad mini with cellular. You can get that now for $639, a $40 savings, and again, that's the lowest price to-date for this model.