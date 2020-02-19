Every ‘Star Wars’ feature film will be available on 4K Blu-ray in March

Watching the films with a new level of super sharp clarity will be a treat, so it may be worth it for fans who already own the standard Blu-ray versions of the movies to upgrade. Unfortunately, the original trilogy movies coming to 4K Blu-ray -- A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi -- will be the Special Edition versions, which made some much-needed visual improvements, but also added gaudy and distracting CGI elements.

The nine main entries in the Star Wars saga will be available in a limited edition box set that includes 27 discs. You'll have to pick up the side stories -- Rogue One and Solo -- separately. It seems like March 31st is going to be an expensive day for die-hard Star Wars fans.