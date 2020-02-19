The Morning After: 'Halo' Nerf guns are here

No homing projectiles and no AI helper.Hasbro's Halo-themed Nerf gun lineup includes a Needler

The company has announced three Halo-themed toy guns that will come out this fall.

We want a window seat.SpaceX could send private citizens to space as soon as 2021

A new deal with Space Adventures is supposed to put up to four "space tourists" in flight in 2021 or 2022. Of course, the Crew Dragon they'll be on hasn't completed a crewed mission yet, but that's just details.

There's a reason it's not IP rated for dust or water resistance.The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

iFixit has tested the Galaxy Z Flip's dust resistance -- with a focus on that hinge and its brushes -- in the early stages of its teardown, and... it's not promising. While it's not surprising that dust would infiltrate other parts of the phone (Samsung explicitly warns the phone isn't dust resistant), the hinge area was still coated in particles -- enough to produce a disconcerting crunch when iFixit unfolded the device.

On the other hand, it does seem to have a much simpler design than the Motorola Razr. Is that enough to actually make it a good device? Our full review is still in the works.

OK, so it's not foldable, but what if it still expands?TCL's leaked prototype phone features a slide-out display

According to CNET, the electronics manufacturer is working on a device that looks like a typical smartphone if not for its slide-out display. Based on the images the publication got its hands on, you'll simply have to pull out an extendable screen to transform it into a tablet.

Coming to Hulu March 5th.'Devs' review: Alex Garland's new show wants you to be scared of tech again

It's not like Black Mirror. Read Kris Naudus' impressions of the streaming series right here.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.