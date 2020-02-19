Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mozilla

Mozilla’s latest Android app takes its VPN service beyond Firefox

It uses the newest WireGuard standard.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
40m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mozilla

Mozilla has been investigating the VPN sphere for a while. Last year it launched a VPN-like browser extension, while back in 2018 it rolled out an experimental subscription-based VPN service. Now it's launched an Android app for the full device Firefox VPN it currently has in closed beta.

As reported by Android Police, the service is powered by Mullvad VPN, which says it has a no-logging policy. It also uses the most recent WireGuard standard -- unlike existing protocols such as IPsec or OpenVPN -- for better encryption and faster speeds, which may give the service an advantage over other VPN offerings.

Mozilla has always maintained that its VPN services will be a paid-for feature -- presumably to circumnavigate claims that it would profit from user data. The Android app, which joins the Windows 10 app launched back in December, is available in the Play Store now and comes with a "limited-time beta price" of $5 a month. At this stage, it's only available to users in the US, but Mozilla says it'll roll out to other regions soon.

Via: Android Police
Source: Google Play
In this article: Android, app, beta, Firefox, gear, mobile, Mozilla, personal computing, personalcomputing, security, services, VPN
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google makes its Titan security keys available across Europe

Google makes its Titan security keys available across Europe

View
Groupon is done selling you junk

Groupon is done selling you junk

View
Watch jetpack pilot Vince Reffet set a new altitude record in Dubai

Watch jetpack pilot Vince Reffet set a new altitude record in Dubai

View
Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

View
Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr