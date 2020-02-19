Sony pulls out of PAX East over coronavirus concerns

"Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as "novel coronavirus")," it wrote in a blog post. "We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."

We're so sad to have to miss PAX East! We were really looking forward to meeting you and seeing your reactions to the demo. Although we know this makes the wait until May 29 a bit harder, we appreciate your understanding. Don't worry, we'll have more to share closer to launch. https://t.co/tIJ0Z7Ztcs — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 19, 2020

Sony said just last week it would be taking a TLOU Part II demo to the show, which takes place from February 17th to March 1st. The playable demo was going to cover a section of the game members of the press got to try back in September. Sony was also going to offer players hands-on time with the likes of Dreams, Marvel's Iron Man VR, Nioh 2, Doom Eternal and Spelunky 2.

While it originally planned to be at PAX East, its withdrawal means Sony is skipping another major trade show this year. For the second year running, it won't be at E3 either.