THQ Nordic is moving forward with its 'Gothic' remake

A new studio in Barcelona will lead the development of the remake -- not original developer Pirhana Bytes, which is currently working on a different project for THQ Nordic. Other than the fact that it's "not coming in 2020," THQ Nordic hasn't shared a release date. But when it does come out, the updated Gothic will be available on PC and next-generation consoles.

THQ Nordic says approximately 180,000 people have checked out Gothic Playable Teaser. Thankfully, it doesn't appear like there's any chance of it becoming a collector's item like Hideo Kojima's PT. If you haven't played it yet and consider yourself a Gothic fan, you can still download it for free as long as you own a game from Piranha Bytes on Steam.