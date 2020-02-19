TikTok lets parents set time limits and vet DMs on teen accounts

Called "Family Safety Mode," the new feature links a parent's TikTok account to their teen's, allowing them to control a number of aspects of digital wellbeing. Parents can decide how long their kid spends on the app each day, and can limit or completely disable direct messages. There's also a new restricted mode, which lets parents manage the type of content their kids can see. Family Safety Mode is available in the UK now, and will roll out to other areas in the coming weeks.