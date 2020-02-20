3Doodler's newest kit lets preschoolers 3D-print tiny toys

The device itself carries three AA batteries, and heats the plastic only when the user begins to turn the crank. Rather than allowing users to create any shape they want, they're encouraged to pump the non-toxic, biodegradeable plastic -- the same as on 3Doodler's other kid-friendly products -- into molds. These make characters that can take part in stories, guiding them "to the city and back," and then on to new adventures afterward.

Since it's designed to be used by children as young as four, it's designed to be safe and encourage the development of fine motor skills. It's also pretty affordable, priced at $29.99, when it arrives at some point in the second quarter of the year.