Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Mexico AG sues Google over alleged child privacy violations

Hector Balderas claims Google is violating COPPA by collecting students' Chromebook data.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
47m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Google is being sued by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Balderas alleges that Google is violating COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and New Mexico's Unfair Practices Act by collecting data on students who use Chromebooks through the G Suite for Education platform.

According to Balderas, Google gathers location data, browsing and search histories, contacts, voice recordings, passwords and more, from children of all ages, without giving parents the ability to limit or review the data collection. The lawsuit also claims that until 2014, Google fed this data to its advertising business and that Google monitors teachers in a similar manner. Google has not yet responded to a request for comment.

While Google collects this type of data on many of its users, violating child privacy laws, at the state or federal level, could be a serious offense. Outside of the Google Education program, the lawsuit points out, Google forbids anyone in the US under the age of 13 from having their own Google account. The Google Education program provides a kind of loophole, but it must abide by the same laws.

"Tracking student data without parental consent is not only illegal, it is dangerous; and my office will hold any company accountable who compromises the safety of New Mexican children," Balderas said in a press release.

This isn't the first time Balderas has sued Google over alleged child privacy violations. In 2018, he accused Google and other companies of violating COPPA. That lawsuit, which is ongoing, is separate from the one filed Thursday. Balderas is also part of a larger antitrust probe into Google, and he has asked other companies, like BitTorrent, what they do to prevent child exploitation.

Via: The Verge
Source: Attorney General Hector Balderas
In this article: attorney general, business, child privacy, child safety, chromebooks, coppa, data privacy, g suite, gear, google, google education, hector balderas, internet, lawsuit, new mexico, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

HBO and HBO Max are coming to YouTube TV

HBO and HBO Max are coming to YouTube TV

View
Google is disappointing the Stadia community

Google is disappointing the Stadia community

View
Mobvoi's latest TicWatch Pro is its most durable wearable yet

Mobvoi's latest TicWatch Pro is its most durable wearable yet

View
Hunt the high seas as a hyper-evolved super shark in 'Maneater'

Hunt the high seas as a hyper-evolved super shark in 'Maneater'

View
Microsoft’s Defender security software is coming to iOS and Android

Microsoft’s Defender security software is coming to iOS and Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr