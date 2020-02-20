Samsung mistakenly pushed '1' notifications to Galaxy phones worldwide

Some people reported seeing a spike in battery usage by the Find My Mobile app, but that wasn't the case for me. According to Twitter user Audrey Heather, a Verizon rep told her that Samsung "accidentally sent out" the push notification. We've also reached out to the company for a statement to assuage the fears of those who think they were hacked. Samsung has yet to get back to us, but it told Korean publication Yonhap News that it was an internal test that went wrong and that it doesn't have any effect on recipients' phones.