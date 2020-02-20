The Morning After: Samsung's botched 'find my mobile' alert went out worldwide

Yes, the original trilogy movies are still the updated CG versions.On March 31st every 'Star Wars' feature film will be available on 4K Blu-ray

When Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is released on Ultra HD Blu-ray, it will be joined by eight other movies in the series that are being released that way for the first time ever. There's even a 27-disc nine-movie pack that bundles all of the mainline Skywalker Saga flicks together.

Make a choice.Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip will be back in stock on Friday

If you're waiting to buy the sold-out-online Galaxy Z Flip then Samsung says you'll have the opportunity to do so on Friday. That's when pre-orders start for its more conventional Galaxy S20 line, so if you're looking for better specs with a less complicated design -- iFixit's teardown of the Z Flip is now available -- then that may be the way to go.

And Pixel 4 Motion Sense is better.Android 11 Developer Preview focuses on 5G and better privacy

Like past Developer Previews, this is meant for coders who want to get their apps ready for the new version's official release later in the year. You'll need at least a Pixel 2, and you have to flash a device image to even try it. Of course, there are a number of new features to try, including improved support for 5G and hole punch cameras.

Think of it as an easy way to drive a GT-R for a week.Nissan hopes people will pay $699 a month to swap cars on demand

Starting in Houston, Nissan is testing its new Switch service, which allows you to swap Nissan vehicles through a mobile app. Each time you order a new car, a dealership employee will deliver the vehicle to your home and explain all the ins-and-outs of the model. A $699 per month plan unlocks access to the Altima, Rogue, Pathfinder and Frontier, while adding $200 to the rate allows use of a GT-R -- but only for a maximum of seven days in a row for an extra $100 each day.

How much does it cost? Depends on where you live.Alamo Drafthouse's movie-per-day Season Pass is finally here

The service gives everyone access to one regularly priced movie per day, with seat reservations up to a week in advance. Location-locked price tiers range from $15 (New Braunfels, Texas) to $30 per month (LA, NYC, San Francisco). MoviePass is dead, but subscription theater going will live on.

This should come in handy.Gmail turns its inbox filters into clickable 'search chips'

Say you get a hundred or so results when you type in the name of a co-worker you've been working with for years. With the search chips' help, you'll be able to narrow down the choices based on whether or not they have an attachment and even on the kind of attachment (PDF, spreadsheet, text file) they have. And you can do it all by clicking, without having to type in anything extra.

On Android and iOS.Microsoft's all-in-one Office app is now available to all

As the name implies, the Office app combines Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The software is more than a glorified app folder, though. There's a home screen, for instance, that lists every file you've recently created, edited or accessed across the three apps. Nick Summers has more details on how it all works, and its available to download now through the Play Store and App Store.

