Sony’s Xperia L4 is an entry-level phone with a 21:9 display

Other standout features include a triple camera, with a 13 megapixel main lens, five megapixel ultra-wide lens and two megapixel depth camera, so you'll be able to play around with bokeh effects. There's also a reasonably beefy 3,580mAh battery.

If you're in the market for an entertainment-focused device this could be a good option. But its proportions may be a little unsettling for some, so you'll really have to be keen on that super narrow screen. Previous iterations of this design haven't always reviewed well, so the real question is whether there's any consumer appetite for this kind of style -- Sony certainly seems keen to push this more modern design having moved away from the traditional bezels. In any case, it'll be available in black and blue from spring this year.