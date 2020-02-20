Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony

Sony’s Xperia L4 is an entry-level phone with a 21:9 display

Its narrow proportions make it great for movies.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Sony

Sony's added a sleek new smartphone to its entry series -- the Xperia L4. Designed as an "entertainment device," the phone's USP is undoubtedly its proportions and 6.2 inch 21:9 wide display -- good for watching movies, playing games and, presumably, seeing more while scrolling less. Plus, Sony's multi-window feature means you can launch and use two apps side-by-side.

Other standout features include a triple camera, with a 13 megapixel main lens, five megapixel ultra-wide lens and two megapixel depth camera, so you'll be able to play around with bokeh effects. There's also a reasonably beefy 3,580mAh battery.

If you're in the market for an entertainment-focused device this could be a good option. But its proportions may be a little unsettling for some, so you'll really have to be keen on that super narrow screen. Previous iterations of this design haven't always reviewed well, so the real question is whether there's any consumer appetite for this kind of style -- Sony certainly seems keen to push this more modern design having moved away from the traditional bezels. In any case, it'll be available in black and blue from spring this year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
