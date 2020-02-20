Wirecutter's best deals: Anker's Nebula Mars II Pro projector drops to $460

Street price: $120; deal price: $70 w/ promo code SPRING

The eBags Professional Slim Laptop Backpack holds everything you'd need for most workdays, keeping it all organized and accessible without bulging. This intelligently designed bag features wide shoulder straps for distributing weight better, and is made up of a series of pockets, the main (and biggest) one featuring a sleeve that's suitable for a laptop up to 17 inches. Down to $70 with code SPRING, it's down to a price that matches the lowest we've ever seen. The current deal extends to all available colors, so if you're in the market for a bag with multiple compartments to hold and organize all your stuff, this is a great time to save.

The eBags Professional Slim is our pick for holding the most tech in the most accessible way in our guide to our favorite laptop backpacks. Wirecutter Updates Writer James Austin wrote, "If you're living the dongle life or have the compulsion to carry every piece of tech with you on your back, the eBags Professional Slim Laptop Backpack does more than hold everything—this pack keeps stuff organized and available for you when you need it. This bag holds and organizes an impressive amount of gear without bulging or becoming disorganized. And although some people don't like its techie aesthetic, its ultra-functional organization is great if you carry many small things and want each of them to have a dedicated spot."

Street price: $1,800; deal price: $1,650 w/ on-page coupon

Available for $1650 from around $1800 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a nice drop on an 82-inch version of our top TV pick for video games. With stellar picture quality, low input lag, a built-in smart-TV platform that allows you to control your game console with the TV remote, and HDMI 2.1 support, this is a great pick for gamers. So whether you want to feel completely immersed in your gaming environment or you've always dreamed of being able to watch your television from the ISS, this is a good opportunity to save.

As mentioned above, the Samsung RU8000 is the top pick in our guide to the best TV for video games. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The best TV for video gaming is the Samsung RU8000 LCD/LED 4K TV. It offers low input lag, can automatically switch into game mode with newer consoles, supports variable refresh rate to render more fluid motion, and has frame interpolation to produce even smoother motion for gaming. Plus, the Dynamic Black Equalizer function can make enemies hiding in the shadows more visible. The RU8000 also provides good picture quality, though its contrast, color, and HDR performance are not as good as those of the much more expensive LG C9 and Samsung Q80R TVs. Still, it's a great all-around choice for anyone who desires premium gaming performance but doesn't want to pay a premium price."

Street price: $550; deal price: $460

Down to $460 from $550, this is a solid discount on a portable mini projector we recommend. Although it's not the lowest we've ever seen, it's the first deal in about three months and, at almost $100 off, it's not to be ignored. The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro offers the best combination of performance, ease of use, and features; if you've been considering a mini projector, this is a nice time to save on one that delivers.

The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro performed better than any of the competition we tested, making it the top pick in our guide to the best portable mini projector. Daniel Varghese and Wirecutter Editor Adrienne Maxwell wrote, "Of all the mini projectors we tested, the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro is the easiest to set up and use, and it delivers a fairly bright, accurate image with solid contrast and detail. The Mars II Pro has a clean interface, a well-designed remote, and an optional iOS/Android control app—all of which let you easily navigate between connected sources and built-in streaming video apps such as for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Its internal speaker is good enough that you shouldn't need to hook up external speakers for a casual movie night, although you can easily connect speakers directly or through Bluetooth. And if you want to use the Mars II Pro unplugged from the wall, note that its internal battery lasted over three hours in our test."

Street price: $36; deal price: $16 w/ on-page coupon and promo code PK33JWLX

Down to a new low, this is a big drop in price on one of our already-affordable USB-C hub picks. It has three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, an SD card slot, and USB-C power passthrough, but lacks the Ethernet port or microSD card reader that our top pick has. But if you're just looking for a few more ports and want to spend a quarter of the price of our top pick, this is a fantastic deal to pick up. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon and use code PK33JWLX to get the deal price.

The HooToo USB-C Hub HT-UC001 offers similar performance to our top pick for a fraction of the price, making it the budget pick in our guide to the best USB-C Hubs and Docks. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "HooToo's USB C Hub HT-UC001 isn't quite as full-featured or compact as our top pick's hub, but it offers many of the same ports for about two-thirds of the price. Providing three USB-A ports, HDMI output, USB-C power passthrough, and a full-size SD card slot, it's a good option if you want to be able to use wired accessories and hook up to an external display but aren't concerned about using a wired network connection."

