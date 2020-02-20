Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

YouTube Music explains how its long-overdue cloud locker will work

Listen to your own tunes ad-free and offline.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
57m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Earlier this month it came to light that YouTube was finally working on a way to let you upload your own music to its library. Now, that feature is almost good to go. Google has published a support document explaining how users will be able to add their personal music collection to their library, either by dragging files to any surface on music.youtube.com, or by tapping "upload music" within the profile menu. The feature supports FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG and WMA files.

You'll be able to listen to your uploads in the background, ad-free and offline, even if you're not currently a YouTube Music Premium subscriber. You'll also be able to cast uploaded content, or play it from smart speakers. Music you've uploaded can only be played by you (other users won't have access to it), and if you share a playlist with someone that contains uploaded music, they won't be able to hear those tracks. So far, so Spotify.

It's been hinted that Google Play Music will close for good later this year, so making it easier for users to move over to YouTube Music was always going to be on the agenda. However, if you're looking to transfer your whole library from Google Play, hold tight for now. The support document says that Google is working on a way to "seamlessly transfer" your music. It also notes that nothing is changing with Google Play Music "right now," and that when it is eventually replaced with YouTube Music, "we'll be sure to give you plenty of notice." It's not clear exactly when the feature will land, but suffice to say it's on its way.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Google
In this article: ads, av, entertainment, google, Google Play Music, internet, library, music, services, Spotify, upload, YouTube Music
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 2 is all about secret agents and Deadpool

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 2 is all about secret agents and Deadpool

View
Samsung mistakenly pushed '1' notifications to Galaxy phones worldwide

Samsung mistakenly pushed '1' notifications to Galaxy phones worldwide

View
Gmail turns its inbox filters into clickable 'search chips'

Gmail turns its inbox filters into clickable 'search chips'

View
Snapchat's latest AR filters turn the floor into lava

Snapchat's latest AR filters turn the floor into lava

View
Reuters: UK Google users will lose GDPR protections

Reuters: UK Google users will lose GDPR protections

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr