Amazon is removing listings for products that claim to cure coronavirus

It's not surprising that people are trying to sell products on dubious claims relating to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. According to CNBC, sellers are peddling books on the virus and vitamin C sales have increased due to false statements that it is a cure. It's good to see that Amazon is doing what it can to intercept misinformation and protect consumers.

Facebook and Google have been fighting coronavirus misinformation since late last month, and as the disease continues to spread, the fight against false claims will likely continue as well.