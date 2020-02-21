Pre-order the Galaxy S20 from Amazon and get free Galaxy Buds+

For instance, if you purchase one of the new S20 phones from Amazon, the company will give you a free Duo wireless charging mat and a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds+. In the case of the Galaxy S20, the bundle costs $1,000 instead of $1,159.86. The S20+ and S20 Ultra bundles are $1,200 and $1,400, respectively.

If you'd like to buy from Samsung directly, you can up to $200 in credit -- $100 for the Galaxy S20, $150 for the Galaxy S20+ and $200 for Galaxy Ultra -- to build your own pre-order your own bundle.

While we're still working on our Galaxy S20 review, we did get a chance to test the Galaxy Buds+. Senior news editor Billy Steele gave them a score of 83 and said they're a significant improvement over Samsung's previous pair of true wireless earbuds. He found the new model sounds better and features longer battery life -- though he would have liked if Samsung had found a way to add active noise cancellation and improved water-proofing.

