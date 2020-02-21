Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: Admire it, don't buy it

I get why Samsung would use a highly limited screen like this as it was probably much easier to build into a Z Flip than something more expansive, and I'm sure it cost less, too. Even with those constraints in mind, Samsung's approach here feels surprisingly inelegant. At least in this one area, Motorola's Razr has a clear advantage.

So yeah, the Z Flip's design could've used a little more thinking through. The bigger question is whether this new take on a classic design can withstand long-term use, and we just can't definitively answer that yet. What I can say, though, is that despite an improved design and much-needed upgrades to the folding mechanism, I still have some concerns.

Let's start with the hinge. It's the most complex and crucial part of this entire endeavor, and to Samsung's credit, the one in the Z Flip feels much sturdier than the version found in the Galaxy Fold. So far, that seems more blessing than curse — it gives the Flip a sense of stability that the Fold didn't really have, and Samsung's design here means you can open the phone halfway and set it down on a table for photo shoots or video calls. The only immediate downside is that it isn't as easy to flip open with one hand as, say, the Razr, but you'll get the hang of it soon enough. (Pro tip: It's all in the wrist.)

There are, however, a few less obvious shortcomings. Samsung says there are nylon "brushes" inside the Z Flip to help keep dust and debris out of the phone's all-important hinge — you can actually hear those fibers moving around if you press your ear up to the phone while opening or closing it. This "brushing technology" — Samsung actually calls it that — may sound effective, but a recent iFixit test revealed that there are limits to how much cleaning those fibers can do. After they tossed the phone in a plastic bag full of, uh, purple sand, the Z Flip's hinge started making some concerning popping sounds. Like the Fold, you definitely should not take the Z Flip to the beach.

With more careful use, Samsung says the Z Flip is rated for about 200,000 folds or about five years of actual use. That sounds great, but I'd take that figure with a grain of salt — it's only been about a year since the first foldables hit the market, so anyone making promises about longevity is just hypothesizing in front of you.

Oh, and there's more. Unlike the Razr, which closes completely, there's still a noticeable gap between the Z Flip's two halves when it's folded. It's not hard to imagine some pocket debris sneaking in there and scratching that internal display, even if the odds of serious damage seems pretty unlikely. Samsung also used the same T-shaped caps we saw in the redesigned Galaxy Fold to help seal the display around the hinges, which should keep larger bits of foreign material out of the phone, but it's important to remember the Z Flip isn't rated for water or dust resistance at all. It might be the best foldable I've tested so far, but you should still keep those kid gloves on.