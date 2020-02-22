Samsung temporarily shuts down phone factory following coronavirus case

Chip and display factories across South Korea aren't affected, Samsung said. Gumi isn't far from Daegu, the heart of the current outbreak in the country.

The Gumi plant makes higher-end handsets primarily destined for the South Korean market, but they include foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold. That could pose problems given already limited stock -- while it's not a devastating blow, even a few days without production could lead to shortages and dampen the Z Flip's launch.

Samsung isn't alone in facing coronavirus-related supply issues. Apple has warned of iPhone shortages after a temporary halt to production, while Valve expects a shortfall of Index VR headsets due to production stoppages. Few are directly the result of infections, though, and this is a blunt reminder that the risk to the tech industry extends beyond China.