Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Mario Tama via Getty Images

Twitter suspends 70 accounts posting identical pro-Bloomberg content

Caught by the filter.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mario Tama via Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign has been much shorter than his competitors and, so far, much louder. With a huge budget, it's paid for posts by social media influencers as well as standard advertisements. However, the LA Times reports that on Friday, Twitter suspended some 70-odd accounts for breaking its rules against "against platform manipulation and spam."

According to Twitter, this wasn't just a ban impacting some full-on bots, but it wiped out accounts sending out identical pro-Bloomberg messages. One shown in the tweet read, "A President Is Born: Barbra Streisand sings Mike's praises. Check out her tweet." While some bans could be permanent, other accounts could be restored if the account holder verifies they still have control. According to the LAT, many of the accounts they looked at had only been created in the last few months,

A few days ago, the Wall Street Journal reported the campaign was hiring "deputy digital organizers" that might do everything from phone banking to social media posts, but if they want to keep their accounts, then they'll probably want to vary slightly from the recommended messaging.

Source: LA Times
In this article: election 2020, entertainment, mike bloomberg, politics, social media, twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google fully explains why its apps aren't on new Huawei phones

Google fully explains why its apps aren't on new Huawei phones

View
'Friends' cast is locked in for a reunion special to launch HBO Max

'Friends' cast is locked in for a reunion special to launch HBO Max

View
Google search is showing invitations to private WhatsApp groups

Google search is showing invitations to private WhatsApp groups

View
The Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck is a mini Tesla for $400

The Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck is a mini Tesla for $400

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: Admire it, don't buy it

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: Admire it, don't buy it

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr