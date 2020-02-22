The Morning After: Don't buy a Galaxy Z Flip

Everything you need to know before you buy a new camera.How to buy a mirrorless camera in 2020

What we're seeing this year is cameras with more and better AI autofocus tech, faster shooting speeds and video that goes well beyond 4K. That's all great, but you may be confused about which model to buy, so we're here to help. Our 2020 guide will help you sort out which camera is the best for your personal needs, depending on your budget.

It even comes with 'broken window' decals.The Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck is a mini Tesla for $400

The Hot Wheels Cybertruck R/C has all the details you would expect for a toy that costs a few hundred dollars, including rows of front and rear lights and the distinctive rear cover with a telescoping tailgate. Sadly, unlike the original, it's not automatically activated — you'll have to pull it out by hand.

The $400 1/10th size model is due in December, but pre-orders on Mattel's site are already sold out. You might be able to find one once the holidays are here, but there's also a 1/64th version that's still remote controlled, ships in December and can be had for $20.

Still no active noise cancellation.Samsung finally has a worthy AirPods alternative with the Galaxy Buds+

Even if the Z Flip isn't your next phone, Samsung's new earbuds make a strong case as your next headset. Compared to their predecessors the Buds+ sound better, have better microphones and show much-improved battery life. Combined with a $150 price and an iOS app that helps them work better no matter which platform you're on, they're a strong midrange pick.

What year is it?Hasbro is relaunching classic Tiger Electronics gaming handhelds

This fall, you can travel back in time for $15. Well, maybe not time travel exactly, but you can get those not-that-great electric handheld games we all loved in the 90s. Hasbro has announced that new games for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, The Little Mermaid, Transformers and X-Men are on the way, all "inspired by" the original versions. Bring some extra AA batteries -- you'll need them.

Got any feedback?HTC's Project Proton is a preview of its next-gen VR headsets

In a statement to Engadget, the company said: "Project Proton is a prototype of a future XR glasses-style device from HTC Vive that we hope to hear feedback on from the community as we continue to work on the product."

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.