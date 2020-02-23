Latest in Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' duo will co-produce a Netflix series with Sandra Oh

'The Chair' is an early result from Benioff and Weiss' big Netflix deal.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago
It's now clear how Game of Thrones TV series co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss intend to kick off their huge Netflix deal. Netflix has announced The Chair, a six-episode "dramedy" executive produced by the pair as well as show star Sandra Oh, writer (and Benioff's wife) Amanda Peet and Bernie Caulfield. The half-hour episodes will revolve around the chair of an English department at a large university. Many other details are unknown, but Transparent's Jay Duplass is also poised to star.

The news follows several months after Benioff and Weiss made the leap from HBO to Netflix in a deal believed to be worth $200 million. They considered the Netflix pact important enough that they even called off a Star Wars movie trilogy after determining that they couldn't "do justice" to both that and their Netflix commitment at the same time. The Chair probably isn't the first thing you'd expect from a duo behind a wildly popular epic fantasy series, but it's a start -- and the talent involved suggests that it could easily be a high-profile show for Netflix.

Source: Netflix
Coverage: Variety
