Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

'Cyberpunk 2077' studio commits to a free Xbox Series X upgrade

You won't have to pay extra to make full use on your new console.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CD Projekt Red

Microsoft promised that its current generation in-house games would use Smart Delivery to take advantage of the Xbox Series X's performance, but what about the hinted-at third-party games? There appears to be one already lined up. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will get an Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it's ready. You should "never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades," the developer said. In short, you can buy the Xbox One version in September knowing that it'll see an improvement sometime after your Series X arrives.

There will likely be numerous other games with similar upgrades. Ubisoft has already committed to making Rainbow Six: Siege available for the Series X when the console launches, and while it hasn't confirmed the use of Smart Delivery (we've asked for clarification), it's also promising cross-generational play that suggests you'll be using the same core game. We wouldn't count on every popular game getting this treatment, but it could be just a question of "when" for many titles rather than "if."

Sony likely isn't standing still, either. The console giant said that backward compatibility will help transition gamers to the PS5 "faster and more seamlessly" than in the past, and it won't be shocking if your favorite PS4 title gets a PS5 patch down the line. It may come down to how easily you can get that update.

Source: Cyberpunk 2077 (Twitter)
In this article: av, cd projekt red, cyberpunk 2077, games, gaming, microsoft, update, video games, xbox series x
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Netflix's daily-updating Top 10 lists roll out worldwide

Netflix's daily-updating Top 10 lists roll out worldwide

View
You can build the tiny XFM2 synth for under $100

You can build the tiny XFM2 synth for under $100

View
Planet Computers' clamshell phone can dual-boot Android and Linux

Planet Computers' clamshell phone can dual-boot Android and Linux

View
Hulu will exclusively stream the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’

Hulu will exclusively stream the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’

View
Huawei's Honor 9X Pro loses Google apps, but gets an updated processor

Huawei's Honor 9X Pro loses Google apps, but gets an updated processor

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr