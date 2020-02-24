Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney+

Disney+ discounts yearly subscriptions ahead of its European launch

Customers have until March 23rd to take advantage of the offer.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Disney+

Sponsored Links

When Disney dropped the surprise news that its popular streaming service would debut in Europe a week earlier than planned, the company was quickly pressed on whether it would offer any sign-up incentives like it did ahead of its US launch. After a brief period of silence, Disney has decided European users (outside of The Netherlands, where it went live last year) will enjoy a small discount if they pre-order before the March 24th opening, promising £10/€10 off a full year on registrations before that date.

In an email sent to the Disney+ waiting list, the company details a "limited time low price offer" which brings the annual price down to £49.99/€59.99. The offer is valid until March 23rd, after which the price of a subscription will return to standard £5.99/€6.99 a month or £59.99/€69.99 a year.

Disney has yet to confirm whether big-hitting shows like The Mandalorian will be subject to a staggered release in Europe, even though it is now available in its entirety in the US. The Simpsons is also said to be in state of limbo. In the FAQ section on the Disney+ website, the company has confirmed that there will be "differences between the content available in specific territories due to rights restrictions or other reasons."

Disney+ will be available in the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland on March 24th, with customers in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordics able to sign up soon after.

Source: Disney+
In this article: av, disney, disney+, entertainment, europe, internet, the mandalorian
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google searches are showing rival business directories in Europe

Google searches are showing rival business directories in Europe

View
MIT helps self-driving cars ‘see’ through snow and fog

MIT helps self-driving cars ‘see’ through snow and fog

View
'Harley Quinn' season 2 gets a quick April 3rd debut

'Harley Quinn' season 2 gets a quick April 3rd debut

View
HTC plans to release its first 5G phone in 2020

HTC plans to release its first 5G phone in 2020

View
Sony's first 5G phone may be a souped-up Xperia 1

Sony's first 5G phone may be a souped-up Xperia 1

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr