Image credit: Neon

Hulu will exclusively stream the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’

You'll be able to watch it starting on April 8th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Neon

If you didn't get the chance to see Parasite in the lead-up to its historic Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards, not to worry. Hulu says it will start exclusively streaming the movie on April 8th.

As The Verge notes, Parasite is making its way to the streaming service thanks to an agreement Hulu signed with Neon, the movie's North American distributor, in 2017. As part of the same deal, Hulu has also streamed I, Tonya, Three Identical Strangers and The Beach Bum following their theatrical runs. Since Hulu is only available in the US at the moment, international audiences will have to wait to find out where they'll be able to watch the movie online.

If you haven't seen Parasite, the less said about its plot, the better. At times both funny and heartbreaking, it's a genre-bending critique of modern class stratification. Bong Joon-ho (Okja, Snowpiercer) beat out the likes of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino to take the coveted Best Director award. Parasite also made history as the first Korean movie to earn recognition from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. In any case, it's well-worth carving out the two hours needed to watch the movie to see what it's all about.

Via: The Verge
Source: Hulu
In this article: av, Bong Joon-ho, Disney, entertainment, Hulu, internet video, Parasite, south korea, streaming, streaming video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
