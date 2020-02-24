Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

What's on TV this week: 'Knives Out' and 'Altered Carbon'

And the 'Love is Blind' season finale.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
36m ago
'Altered Carbon' Netflix

This week Netflix is streaming season two of its sci-fi show Altered Carbon, as well as MewTwo Strikes Back - Evolution, the second season of F1: Drive to Survive and the final episodes of its (filmed in 2018) reality dating show Love is Blind. Separately, Daniel Craig fans can enjoy Knives Out on Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as his James Bond flicks like Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, Spectre and Casino Royale.

This season of Doctor Who comes to an end this weekend, while gamers should check out the new Space Channel 5 VR game on PS VR, or Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind on Xbox One. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Uncut Gems (VOD)
  • Knives Out (4K)
  • Skyfall (4K)
  • Casino Royale (4K)
  • Quantum of Solace (4K)
  • Spectre (4K)
  • The Hunt for Red October (4K)
  • Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (Xbox One)
  • Wasteland Remastered (Xbox One, PC)
  • Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Xbox One)
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Bucket Knight (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (PS VR)
  • Samurai Shodown (Switch)
  • Metro Redux (Switch)

Tuesday

  • Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Arashi's Diary, Netflix, 3 AM
  • CBS News Democratic Primary Debate, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • Finding Your Roots (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM
  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Guardians of the Glades, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Miracle Workers TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • I Am Not Okay With This (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Seal Team (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Lego Masters, Fox, 9 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM
  • Party of Five, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Shark Tank, ABC, 10 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Year of the Rabbit, IFC, 10:30 PM
  • Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Altered Carbon (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Pokémon: MewTwo Strikes Back - Evolution, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Six Windows in the Desert, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Followers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Love is Blind (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Playing for Keeps, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM
  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Tommy, CBS, 10 PM
  • Briarpatch, USA, 10 PM
  • The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Babylon Berlin (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Always a Witch (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Unstoppable (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Toy Boy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Hyena, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project, Disney+, 3 AM
  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Restaurants on the Edge, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies, Netflix, 3 AM
  • All the Bright Places, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Queen Sono (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Shop Class (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Kingmaker, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • MLS: Nashville vs. Atlanta, Fox, 8 PM
  • Rockets/Celtics, ABC, 8 PM
  • Seven Worlds, One Planet (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM
  • Fire Fight Australia, Fox, 11 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney / David Byrne, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Outlander , Starz, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Outsider, HBO, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Wrong Man, Starz, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Avenue 5, HBO, 10 PM
  • Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Unsung: Roxanne Shante, TV One, 10 PM
  • Dispatches from Elsewhere, AMC, 10:05 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

av, entertainment, listings, MustSeeHdtv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
