Polly Pocket meets Tamagotchi in this portable LCD home

The 1.3-inch screen is a window into the life of your Pixel Star, who will play, eat and sleep in her tiny designer home. You can interact with her using the four buttons below the screen, including all sorts of mini games. And if you're starting to think this sounds a lot like Tamagotchi, you're not wrong. But there's a few key differences here, namely your Pixel Star won't poop on the floor or die from neglect.

Your Pixel Star also has, well, dreams. She wants to be a celebrity chef, or a fashionista or maybe even a social media influencer. There are various mini games you'll play with her to help her achieve these goals, which earn you in-game currency that can be used to purchase outfits, accessories and even expand her house... the digital one, anyway.

The physical shell house is also quite charming in itself: It's 2.5 inches tall and shaped like a beach duplex. Through the windows you can see some of the action on the LCD screen, almost like you're spying on your Pixel Star from outside. The house's front serves as a protective cover, sliding up to allow a full view of the 240 x 240 resolution display.

There's no way to connect the Pixel Star Dreamhouse to the internet or contact other toys; it's an insulated, child-safe environment. But it's not lonely: "friends" will come to visit your Pixel Star and she can even adopt a pet. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, one that you can check out for only $30 when it comes out this fall.

