Image credit: Sony

Sony's mid-range Xperia 10 II packs an OLED display and triple cameras

It's designed for entertainment and gaming, even in inclement weather.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Sony

Sony's Xperia 10 II is designed to be a TV and game console in your pocket thanks to the 6-inch 21:9 OLED Triluminos display, the company announced today. The "super mid-range" can display "deeper blacks and more vibrant colors" than the average phone, and deliver a more immersive gaming experience, Sony said. At the same time, it's relatively lightweight at 151 grams and is IP65/IP68 water- and dust-resistant.

The biggest difference between the Xperia 10 II and the original Xperia 10 (apart from the Bravia Triluminos OLED screen) is in the camera setup. The new model has triple cameras, with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and 8-megapixel wide angle and 2X optical telephoto cameras (with a 10X digital zoom). While the latter have surprisingly low resolution, low-light sensitivity should be good in theory. It supports 4K and 21:9 movie capture, though that format will be cropped on your Ultra HD 4K display.

It also excels for sound, thanks to support for high-resolution audio and yes, a 3.5mm audio jack. Other specs are more pedestrian, including the Snapdragon 665 chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory (with microSDX support) and 3,600 mAh battery. The Xperia 10 II will arrive in Spring 2020, but the all-important pricing has yet to be revealed.

Sony Xperia 10 II smartphone

