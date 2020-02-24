Watch Sony's Xperia event in 7 minutes

MWC might be canceled this year, but that's not stopping the big brands from dropping new products. Sony unveiled three new phones this morning, with its next flagship device -- the Sony Xperia 1 II -- stealing the show. Building on last year's phone, the new launch adds 5G and a 21:9 aspect ratio display, and it sees the welcome return of the 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a number of camera firsts, and according to Sony, is the first smartphone to come with built-in 360 Reality Audio decoding.