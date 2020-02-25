Amazon cuts the price of the 7-in-1 Ninja Foodi cooker to $125

The Foodi's functions include pressure cooking, air frying/air crisping, steaming, baking/roasting, slow cooking, yogurt making and searing/sauteing. With this beast, you can make pulled pork, homemade potato chips, baked mac and cheese and roasted veggies, even yogurt, all in the same machine and quickly. As Engadget's Andy Tranatola discovered, the Ninja Foodi can be especially helpful when you're preparing large, multi-course meals for friends and family.

At $125, the Ninja is a good deal. Though, it doesn't come with the bells and whistles that some of its competitors have. It's not Alexa-compatible like the latest Crock-Pot slow cooker, and it's not branded like the Star Wars-themed Instant Pots that look like R2-D2, BB-8 and Darth Vader. If you do purchase the Ninja Food 7-in-1, be sure to check out our guide to making the most of your Instant Pot, as many of the functions that Instant Pot superfans swear by can be found in the Ninja.