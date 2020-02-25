Bird wants you to make purchases through its mobile app

It might seem strange to see Bird add mobile payment functionality to its app, but if done correctly, the feature could help the company's bottom line. Before Apple Pay dethroned it in 2019, Starbucks was the most popular mobile payments app in the US. As of last year, approximately 25.2 million people used the coffeehouse chain's mobile app to pay for food and drinks. Even modest adoption would help the company's financials. And Bird, like most of its competitors, needs to find ways to generate revenue. According to a report last year from The Information, the company lost nearly $100 million in the first quarter of 2019. Even with fresh funding from investors, it's not sustainable to sustain those types of losses.