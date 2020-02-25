Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fujifilm

Fujifilm's slimmer Instax Mini 11 features automatic exposure

Get great instant photos with minimal fuss.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
53m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fujifilm

It's been a while since we heard anything from Fujifilm's Instax arm, but three years after the launch of the colorful, selfie-friendly Mini 9, its successor has arrived. The Instax Mini 11 (it's not clear why they jumped the 10) offers up the same fun instant-photography experience, but with a few notable improvements.

For a start, it's much slimmer than the Mini 9, which is obviously good news for those that want to get out and about with instant picture taking. It also comes with an automatic exposure function that senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes shutter speed and flash accordingly (so no more dial adjustments). Again, there's a selfie mode -- this time you don't need a close-up lens attachment -- and the body features custom, interchangeable shutter buttons for additional personalization. Like the Mini 9, it comes with a variety of colors, this time based on a pale pastel palette. It's slated for launch in mid-March, with a price tag of $70.

In this article: av, cameras, design, exposure, Fujifilm, gear, instant, Instax, Mini 11, Mini 9, photography, selfie
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Comcast officially purchases Xumo ad-supported streaming service

Comcast officially purchases Xumo ad-supported streaming service

View
Uber, Lyft may create more CO2 emissions than trips they displace

Uber, Lyft may create more CO2 emissions than trips they displace

View
Grimes details her character's backstory in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Grimes details her character's backstory in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

View
Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down after getting Disney+ off the ground

Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down after getting Disney+ off the ground

View
Smithsonian opens up 2.8 million images to the public

Smithsonian opens up 2.8 million images to the public

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr