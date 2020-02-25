It's been a while since we heard anything from Fujifilm's Instax arm, but three years after the launch of the colorful, selfie-friendly Mini 9, its successor has arrived. The Instax Mini 11 (it's not clear why they jumped the 10) offers up the same fun instant-photography experience, but with a few notable improvements.
Fujifilm's slimmer Instax Mini 11 features automatic exposure
Get great instant photos with minimal fuss.
Sponsored Links
For a start, it's much slimmer than the Mini 9, which is obviously good news for those that want to get out and about with instant picture taking. It also comes with an automatic exposure function that senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes shutter speed and flash accordingly (so no more dial adjustments). Again, there's a selfie mode -- this time you don't need a close-up lens attachment -- and the body features custom, interchangeable shutter buttons for additional personalization. Like the Mini 9, it comes with a variety of colors, this time based on a pale pastel palette. It's slated for launch in mid-March, with a price tag of $70.