Grimes details her character's backstory in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) said she plays Lizzy Wizzy, a pop star who killed herself on stage -- doctors performed "emergency surgery" to replace her whole body with cybernetics, and she went on to continue the gig and her career as a cyborg. It's one of the "greatest pieces of performance art ever made," Grimes said.

It's unclear if other celebrities will have a substantial presence in the game. However, Grimes' appearance suggests that CD Projekt Red's move to recruit Keanu was really just part of a larger strategy to put well-known faces into the game. We wouldn't expect to see a deluge of actors and artists, but we wouldn't be surprised, either.