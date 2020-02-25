Netflix previews interactive 'Carmen Sandiego' special

In the episode, Carmen has to steal for the Villains International League of Evil (V.I.L.E.) who captured her crew, Ivy and Zack, and threatened to turn them into becoming its operatives if she doesn't comply. Its Netflix page says the episode runs for 30 minutes, but you can obviously stretch that by replaying and experimenting with the various options.

You can watch Netflix's trailer for the special, which starts streaming on March 10th, below: