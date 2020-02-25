Ultimate Ears' Hyperboom speaker is a portable party powerhouse

While the Hyperboom might seem expensive compared to the $170 Megaboom 3 and other options below $200, you get significantly more sound for the price. Its large frame houses two 1-inch tweeters, dual 4.5-inch woofers and another two large 3.5-inch passive radiators, all of which can spit out up to 100 decibels of sound. With a frequency range between 45Hz and 20KHz, it can also deliver some truly deep low notes. Logitech claims you'll get up to 24 hours of battery life (but only 3 hours if you play it full blast like a crazy person).

You can think of the Hyperboom as two well-equipped speakers shoved into a very large box. Instead of the circular design UE helped to popularize with its previous Bluetooth speakers, the Hyperboom is basically a plastic rectangle draped in technical fabric. The company tells us that's a more efficient use of space, but that also means it only offers 270-degrees worth of sound, instead of a full 360 degrees like its smaller offerings.

When it comes to controls, you've got two large capacitive touch volume buttons, along with a four-way circular pad for changing inputs and a button for playback. You can rest easy about party accidents too, as its IPX4 rating makes it water resistant (but not waterproof). The Hyperboom connects to Ultimate Ear's Boom app for additional customization, and you can even join it to other Boom and Megaboom speakers with the "Party Up" feature to spread out the sound.