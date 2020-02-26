Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

The new icons indicate whether the image you're clicking leads to a page with products for sale, to a page with recipes or to video content. They appear small and unobtrusive at first glance, but mousing over them shows the tags in full, even the video's length. While the icons' addition isn't a huge change, it could make it easier to sift through hundreds of results and find what you're looking for. If, say, you're doing an image search to find a particular product to buy, you can simply just check out all the photos marked with the product tag.

Later this week, Google Images will show new icons on desktop that provide useful information to indicate if images lead to pages with products for sale, recipes or video content. Mousing-over icons expands them to show the icons with text or length of video.... pic.twitter.com/RrbGnk27iq — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 25, 2020

Google isn't killing image dimensions completely, though. You'll just have to select the thumbnail of a photo you want to know more about and then mouse over it to see the size tag at its usual place in the bottom left corner.