Google Translate adds languages for the first time in four years

Believe it or not, Google hasn't added languages to Translate since 2016 -- it's not clear why, but the company is making up for that apparent omission. It's adding five languages, including Kinyarwanda (Rwanda), Odia (India), Tata, Turkmen and, notably, Uyghur. It may be difficult for Uyghurs to use this service when China both blocks Google services and has been targeting their population, but this could help outsiders understand the community